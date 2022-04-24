Türkiye wants to further develop bilateral relations with Uruguay, the Turkish foreign minister said in a joint news conference with his Uruguayan counterpart in capital Montevideo.

“I am extremely pleased with the distance we have covered in our relations and the momentum we have achieved in the last year,” Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Saturday.

“We just signed two important agreements. We believe that we can increase our bilateral trade volume even more. Even without this agreement, our bilateral trade volume increased by 30 percent despite the pandemic,” Cavusoglu said.

After signing the free trade agreement, the bilateral trade volume and economic cooperation will reach much higher levels, he added.

Cavusoglu went on to say that they want to further develop relations in many fields, especially in agriculture, health, education, defence industry, and tourism.

He also said that Türkiye is looking forward to the opening of Uruguay’s embassy in Ankara.

For his part, Bustillo said they are pleased to welcome his Turkish counterpart in Montevideo.

“We have just signed the agreement for the reciprocal promotion and protection of investments,” he said, adding that they discussed developing a “fantastic relationship” and increasing trade volume.

READ MORE: Turkiye to help build El Salvador its first satellite