France votes in presidential elections facing a stark choice between centrist President Emmanuel Macron and challenger Marine Le Pen, after a fractious campaign that has seen the French far-right come its closest yet to winning power.

Polls in mainland France opened at 0600GMT on Sunday and will close 12 hours later, immediately followed by projections that usually predict the result with a degree of accuracy.

Macron goes into the election with a reasonable lead in polls over Le Pen, an advantage he consolidated in the frenetic final days of campaigning, including a no-holds-barred performance in the pre-election debate.

But analysts have warned Macron, who rose to power in 2017 aged 39 as the country's youngest ever modern leader, can take nothing for granted with turnout crucial to ensuring victory.

At midday, voter participation stood at 26.4 percent, nearly two percentage points lower than at the same time five years ago, when Macron handily beat Le Pen in their first face-off. But turnout was above the 25.5 percent seen at midday in the first round of voting on April 10, said the interior ministry.

To take account of the time difference with mainland France, polls opened earlier in overseas territories, home to almost three million French.

The first vote in the election was cast midday Saturday Paris time by a 90-year-old man in the tiny island territory of Saint Pierre and Miquelon off the northern coast of Canada. Some 48.7 million French are eligible to vote.

