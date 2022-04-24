Sunday, April 24, 2022

Zelenskyy meets top-level US delegation

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the US secretaries of state and defence secretary were meeting with the Ukrainian leader in the highest-level visit to Kiev by an American delegation since the start of Russia's offensive.

The adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, said in an interview on Ukrainian TV late that the talks are going on "right now. Talking to the president. Maybe they can help".

Zelenskyy's meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons in its fight against the Russian assault, which began 60 days ago.

Ukraine proposes talks with Russia over fate of civilians, troops in Mariupol

Ukraine has proposed a "special" round of negotiations with Russia to be held in the shadow of Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant to discuss the fate of the civilians and Ukrainian troops still trapped in the city, an adviser to Ukraine's president said.

The talks would aim to establish an immediate ceasefire in Mariupol, "multi-day" humanitarian corridors, and the freeing or swapping of Ukrainian fighters trapped in the Azovstal plant, presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video address.

Village in Russia's Belgorod region shelled by Ukraine - Moscow

Russia has said a village in its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine has been shelled from across the frontier, state news agency TASS quoted a local official as saying.

Vladimir Pertsev, the official, said there were no casualties or damage after one projectile landed in a field, according to TASS.

Ukraine blames Russia after Mariupol humanitarian corridor fails

No humanitarian routes have been established out of the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said, blaming Russian forces for not holding their fire.

Vereshchuk said that the Ukrainian side would try again on Monday to establish safe passage out of Mariupol.

She called for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who is scheduled to travel to Moscow before visiting Kiev next week, to demand a ceasefire and open up humanitarian corridors from Mariupol. "This is what Guterres should talk about in Moscow, if he is preparing to talk about peace," Vereshchuk said.

Wounded, civilians in Mariupol, Ukraine must be evacuated: Turkish president

Civilians and injured people in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol must be evacuated, the president of Türkiye has said in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

During the call, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed the latest situation on the ground in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the negotiation process, said a statement by the Turkish Communications Directorate.

Underlining Türkiye's readiness to provide all means of support during the negotiation process, including mediation efforts, President Erdogan said evacuations must be ensured in Mariupol, where the situation is worsening by the day.

Russian forces trying to storm Azovstal plant: Ukrainian presidential adviser

Russian forces are attempting to storm the Azovstal plant in Mariupol by land, backed up by aerial and artillery bombardment, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

Arestovych wrote on Facebook that "Russian troops are trying to finish off the defenders of Azovstal and more than 1,000 civilians who are hiding at the plant."

The Azovstal steel factory is the main remaining Ukrainian stronghold in the southeastern port of Mariupol. Russian troops surrounded the plant in early March and have gradually taken control of most of the city.

UN calls for ‘stop’ in fighting to allow Mariupol evacuation

The United Nations Ukraine crisis coordinator, Amin Awad, has called for an "immediate stop" to fighting in Mariupol to allow the evacuation of trapped civilians in the battered city "today."

"The lives of tens of thousands, including women, children and older people, are at stake in Mariupol," Awad said in a statement.

His call came after an attempted evacuation from Mariupol by Ukraine failed the previous day, with Kiev saying it was "thwarted" by Russian forces.

OSCE concerned about detained members

The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe has expressed concern about the detention of several Ukrainian members of its monitoring mission in the east of the country.

The Vienna-based body said in a brief statement that it is “using all available channels to facilitate their release.”

A spokesperson declined to specify how many national mission members were detained, when or by whom.

Russian ambassador to US says mission’s work ‘blockaded’ - RIA

The working of the Russian embassy in Washington is "blockaded", with its bank accounts closed and staff receiving threats, state news agency RIA has cited ambassador Anatoly Antonov as saying.

"The embassy is in essence blockaded by US government entities. Accounts of our two consulates in Houston and New York have been closed by Bank of America," Antonov was quoted as saying.

"We receive threats both by phone and letters come... At some point even the exit from the embassy was blocked," he added.

Russia hits arms depots in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Russia has said its high-precision missiles struck nine Ukrainian military targets overnight, including four arms depots in the Kharkiv region where artillery weapons were stored.

The defence ministry said its missile and artillery forces destroyed a further four such arms depots in the same region and hit a facility in Dnipropetrovsk region producing explosives for the Ukrainian army.

Two children killed in shelling in Donetsk region

Two children were killed in shelling by Russian forces, the governor of Ukraine's Donetsk region said, urging people to evacuate areas near the fighting.

Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Telegram that the children, girls aged 5 and 14, had died in the Ocheretynsk community after the building where they lived was destroyed.

EU's von der Leyen in India with Ukraine on agenda

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will press India over its neutral stance on the Ukraine conflict after arriving in the country for trade, security and climate talks.

She will meet Prime Minister Narender Modi on Monday as the latest in a stream of recent diplomatic visitors seeking to lure India away from Russia with pledges of security, defence and energy cooperation.