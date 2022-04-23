WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nigeria: Explosion at illegal oil refinery kills scores
Over 100 people have been "burnt beyond recognition" due to a deadly explosion at an illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria's Rivers state.
Nigeria: Explosion at illegal oil refinery kills scores
Unemployment and poverty in the oil-producing Niger Delta have made illegal and dangerous crude refining an attractive business. / Reuters Archive
By Sara SLEIMAN
April 23, 2022

More than 100 people have been killed overnight in an explosion at an illegal oil refining depot in Nigeria's Rivers state, a local government official and an environmental group said.

"The fire outbreak occurred at an illegal bunkering site and it affected over 100 people who were burnt beyond recognition," the state commissioner for petroleum resources, Goodluck Opiah, said on Saturday.

The Youths and Environmental Advocacy Centre said several vehicles that were in a queue to buy illegal fuel were burnt in the explosion.

At least 25 people, including some children, were killed in an explosion and fire at another illegal refinery in Rivers state in October.

In February, local authorities said they had started a crackdown to try put a stop to the refining of stolen crude, but with little apparent success.

READ MORE:Nigerian Ogoni 9 widows lose case against Shell in Netherlands

RECOMMENDED

A hazardous business 

Unemployment and poverty in the oil-producing Niger Delta have made illegal crude refining an attractive business but with deadly consequences.

Crude oil is tapped from a web of pipelines owned by major oil companies and refined into products in makeshift tanks.

The hazardous process has led to many fatal accidents and has polluted a region already blighted by oil spills in farmland, creeks and lagoons.

Government officials estimate that Nigeria, Africa's biggest oil producer and exporter, loses an average of 200,000 barrels per day of oil - more than 10 percent of production - to those tapping or vandalising pipelines.

That has forced oil companies to regularly declare force majeure on oil and gas exports.

READ MORE:Blast leaves several dead, many more injured at Nigerian market

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting