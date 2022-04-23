Higher education authorities in India have urged Indian nationals not to enroll in any college or educational institution in Pakistan.

In an advisory issued on Friday for Indian nationals and overseas citizens, the University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Education said that all "concerned" are advised "not to travel to Pakistan for pursuing Higher Education."

Those intending to receive education in Pakistan, will not be eligible for employment or further education in India, the regulators said.

"Any Indian national/Overseas Citizen of India who intends to take admission in any degree (of) college/educational institution of Pakistan shall not be eligible for seeking employment or higher studies in India on the basis of such educational qualifications (in any subject) acquired in Pakistan," the advisory said.

It added that migrants and their children who "have acquired higher education degrees in Pakistan and have been awarded citizenship by India would be eligible for seeking employment in India," but only after obtaining security clearance from the Indian Home Ministry.

The Indian government had previously issued similar advisories for educational institutions in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Long-standing divisions