TÜRKİYE
Türkiye closes airspace to Russian planes carrying troops to Syria
Ankara closed airspace to Russia's military planes and even to civilian planes going to Syria and carrying soldiers, Turkish FM Cavusoglu said.
There was no immediate response to Türkiye's announcement from Russia. / AA
April 23, 2022

Turkish airspace has been closed to military and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria after consultation with Moscow.

The announcement came from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, TRT Haber reported.

"We closed our airspace to Russian civilian and military aircraft carrying soldiers to Syria," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying to reporters on a plane en route to Uruguay.

"We gave them a three months permission which expired in April. Our President has communicated this decision to President Putin," he added.

There was no immediate response to Türkiye's announcement from Russia.

Conflicts in Syria, Ukraine

Together with Iran, Russia has been a crucial supporter of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad during the country's civil war. 

Ankara has cultivated close ties with Moscow and has sought to mediate in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to Cavusoglu, talks are continuing between Russia and Ukraine and the sides are working towards a draft joint declaration.

If progress is made in negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had agreed that a meeting could be held in Türkiye, Cavusoglu said.

