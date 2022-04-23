Turkish airspace has been closed to military and civilian planes carrying troops from Russia to Syria after consultation with Moscow.

The announcement came from Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Saturday, TRT Haber reported.

"We closed our airspace to Russian civilian and military aircraft carrying soldiers to Syria," Cavusoglu was quoted as saying to reporters on a plane en route to Uruguay.

"We gave them a three months permission which expired in April. Our President has communicated this decision to President Putin," he added.

There was no immediate response to Türkiye's announcement from Russia.

