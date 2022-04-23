TÜRKİYE
Türkiye marks National Sovereignty and Children's Day
People from all over Türkiye celebrate the 102nd anniversary of the Turkish parliament, a day that was dedicated to children as the nation's future by the country's founding father Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan were present in the celebrations. / AA
April 23, 2022

Türkiye celebrates National Sovereignty and Children's Day, as well as the 102nd anniversary of the foundation of the country's parliament.

Top government officials and politicians attended a ceremony held on Saturday in the capital Ankara at Anitkabir, the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the founder of the Turkish Republic.

Speaking at a children's event in Istanbul, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said: "Children are the most important source of motivation for our efforts to put an end to wars, solve crises, and foster a climate of peace and security."

"The ears of children should ring not with the sound of bombs, but with the sounds of laughter and joy," Erdogan added.

President and First Lady Emine Erdogan then handed out gifts to children.

The special day in Turkiye is marked by a festival for children, and public offices, schools, and the private sector also hold programs.

Dedicated to children

The Turkish Ministry of National Defence hosted the children of Türkiye's martyrs and veterans to mark the day, with the Minister of National Defence Hulusi Akar present.

The pleasant moments were shared in a tweet from the ministry's official account.

The Grand National Assembly met for the first time in Ankara in 23 April 1920 during the Turkish War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent and modern republic.

The April 23 celebrations focus on children after Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the first speaker of the parliament, dedicated the day to children as the nation's future.

SOURCE:AA
