BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Japan, Russia strike fishing quota deal despite tensions over Ukraine
Japan and Russia have agreed to set a catch quota of 2,050 tonnes for salmon and trout this year.
Japan, Russia strike fishing quota deal despite tensions over Ukraine
The deal will be formally signed on Monday, the Japanese fishing agency says. / Reuters
By Elis Gjevori
April 23, 2022

Japan and Russia have reached an agreement over Tokyo’s annual catch quota for Russian-born salmon and trout.

The deal was announced by the Japanese Fisheries Agency on Saturday despite chilled relations between the two sides over the conflict in Ukraine.

The agreement on Japan's quota for the popular fish in waters near disputed islands north of Hokkaido is a relief for Japanese fishermen who were worried about the prospects amid worsening ties between the two governments.

Japan and Russia concluded talks on Friday, setting a catch quota of 2,050 tonnes for salmon and trout this year in Japan’s 200-nautical-mile exclusive economic zone, the fisheries agency said in a statement. 

The quota is unchanged from last year, and Japan will pay $1.56-2.34 million in fees — depending on the actual catch — to Russia.

The deal will be formally signed on Monday, the agency said. The payment for the fish of Russian origin is stipulated under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea.

RECOMMENDED

This year’s annual fishing quota negotiations began this month after the usual salmon season in the region started.

The agreement only settles the quota within Japan's economic zone, but Japan still needs to negotiate a quota within the Russian EEZ.

Since the start of Russia-Ukraine conflict in late February, Japan has imposed a series of sanctions against Moscow.

These sanctions are largely in line with measures taken by other Group of Seven countries, including freezing the assets of Russian leaders, billionaires and groups, restricting trade and revoking Moscow’s “most favoured nation” trade status.

In an apparent reprisal, Russia has announced a suspension of peace treaty talks with Japan that included negotiations over the disputed islands that Tokyo desperately wants to regain control of.

READ MORE: US leads walkout against Russia at G20 summit over Ukraine

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting