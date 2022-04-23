Many artefacts from the second and third centuries AD have been unearthed in an underground city in Mardin's Midyat district of Türkiye.

Midyat, which is like an open-air museum with its history and culture, offers a magical atmosphere to visitors with its thousands-year-old stone houses, inns, mosques churches and monasteries.

Excavation teams discovered that a cave, which was found during works carried out in the historical streets and houses in the district two years ago, was not the only one, and that there were corridors within the cave which provide passages to different places.

Upon the recent discovery, excavation work was started in the area to reveal the underground city.

The underground city, which is called "Matiate," is home to many places of worship, silos, water wells as well as passages and corridors.

