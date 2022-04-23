WORLD
US Southwest region hit by widespread wildfires
Biologists say rising temperatures have lowered winter snowpacks and allowed fires to start earlier in the year.
Destructive Southwest fires have burned dozens of homes in northern Arizona and put numerous small villages in New Mexico in the path of danger, as wind-fueled flames chewed up wide swaths of tinder dry forest and grassland and towering plumes of smoke filled the sky. / AP
April 23, 2022

Howling winds pushed wildfires towards villages in northern New Mexico, forcing thousands to flee homes as blazes burned across the parched US Southwest.

Over a dozen small communities were evacuated as two wildfires merged in mountains around 48 kilometres (30 miles) northeast of Santa Fe, driven by wind gusts of over 97 kph (60 mph), according to local authorities.

"It's heartbreaking, it's terrifying," said Joy Ansley on Friday, a spokeswoman for San Miguel County where the fires are burning. "We're not letting people back in once they come out, it's a very serious, a very grim situation."

The so-called Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires combined about 19 kilometres (12 miles) northwest of Las Vegas, New Mexico, according to the Inciweb fire tracking site.

The blazes were among over a dozen burning across the US Southwest as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation, raising concerns the region was in for a harsh fire year.

READ MORE:Why are wildfires spreading and threatening landscapes?

'Situation is very chaotic'

RECOMMENDED

Sparks were carried over a kilometre ahead of New Mexico blazes, starting new fires as flames surged through forest canopy, fire behaviour analyst Stewart Turner told a briefing.

"There's going to be a lot of homes, buildings impacted, it's a very chaotic situation," Turner said of the Calf Canyon fire.

Rising temperatures have lowered winter snowpacks and allowed larger and more extreme fires to start earlier in the year, according to biologists. The prolonged drought has been intensified by human-caused climate change, according to climate scientists.

"New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and that is abnormal for this early in the season," said Laura Rabon, a spokeswoman for the Lincoln National Forest in southern New Mexico where two people died in a blaze last week.

Around 56 kilometres (35 miles) east of Taos, New Mexico, the Cooks Peak fire exploded in size to threaten the Philmont Scout Ranch and village of Cimarron.

Firefighters in Arizona began to contain the Tunnel fire near Flagstaff which has burned dozens of homes.

READ MORE: Search underway for missing people in Colorado wildfires

SOURCE:Reuters
