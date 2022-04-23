Saturday, April 23, 2022

Zelenskyy to meet top US officials in Kiev

Ukraine's president has said he will meet with the US secretary of state and secretary of defence on Sunday in Kiev.

He did not immediately share more details about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin. The White House and State Department declined to comment.

Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian offensive.

Governor: Six civilians dies in Ukraine's Luhansk

At least six civilians have died in Russian shelling in the village of Girske in Ukraine's Luhansk region, its governor said.

"The village of Girske suffered heavy Russian shelling the entire day," Sergiy Gayday said on Telegram.

"Six inhabitants of the village died."

Ukraine to pull out of talks if its soldiers killed in Mariupol: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Kiev will quit talks with Moscow if Russia eliminates Ukraine's soldiers in the city of Mariupol and holds referendums in occupied territories.

"If our men are killed in Mariupol and if these pseudo-referendums are organised in the (southern) region of Kherson, then Ukraine will withdraw from any negotiation process," Zelenskyy told a news conference in Kiev.

Russia claims strike on depot stocking Western weapons near Odessa

Russia's defence ministry has said its troops have conducted a missile strike on a depot containing weapons delivered by the United States and European countries to Ukrainian forces near Odessa.

"Russian armed forces today disabled with high-precision and long-range missiles a logistics terminal at the military airfield near Odessa where a large batch of foreign weapons delivered by the United States and European countries were stored," it said in a statement.

The strike was among 22 Ukrainian military sites Russia targetted by missiles, including three arms and munitions depots near Ilichiovka and Kramatorsk, said the ministry.

Kiev meeting set with US officials: Zelenskyy

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Kiev on Sunday, the day the Russian offensive in Ukraine enters its third month, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Tomorrow, the American officials are coming to visit us; I will meet the Defense Secretary (Lloyd Austin) and Antony Blinken," he told reporters.

It will be the first official visit by US government officials since the February 24 military operation.

UK confirms supply of vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to confirm Britain will supply fresh weaponry to support Ukraine's defence against Russia's offensive.

"The Prime Minister confirmed that the UK is providing more defensive military aid, including protected mobility vehicles, drones and anti-tank weapons," a readout of the call published by Johnson's office said.

Ukraine accuses Russia of thwarting new evacuation push from Mariupol

A new attempt to evacuate Ukrainian civilians from Mariupol has failed, an aide to the city's mayor said on his Telegram channel, blaming Russian forces.

The official said 200 residents of Mariupol had gathered to be evacuated, but that the Russian military told them to disperse and warned of possible shelling.

Russia and Ukraine have blamed each other for repeated failures to evacuate people from Mariupol.

Missile strike kills five people in Ukraine's Odessa: official

At least five people have been killed and 18 injured in a missile strike on Ukraine's southern port city of Odessa, the president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak has said in an online post.

Ukraine's southern air command had earlier said that two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odessa.

Nearly 5.2M Ukrainians flee conflict: UN

The number of Ukrainians who have fled the country since Russia's offensive is approaching 5.2 million, the UN refugee agency has said.

The total 5,163,686 figure is an increase of 29,939 over Thursday's data, UNHCR said. Some 1,128,000 Ukrainians have left during April so far, compared with 3.4 million for the whole of March.

Women and children account for 90 percent of those who fled abroad, with men aged 18 to 60 eligible for military call-up unable to leave.

21,600 Russian troops killed so far: Ukraine

At least 21,600 Russian soldiers have so far been killed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian military has claimed.

In addition, the Ukrainian troops destroyed 854 Russian tanks, 2,205 armored personnel vehicles, 403 artillery systems, 143 multiple launch rocket systems and four short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) systems, the Ukrainian General Staff announced in a statement.

The Ukrainian forces also destroyed 177 aircraft, 154 helicopters, 182 UAVs of operational-tactical level and eight naval vessels, among other weapon systems, the statement added.

A third of gas exports to Europe via Ukraine in danger due to Russian forces - Naftogaz

One third of gas exports from Russia to the European Union via Ukraine could be lost if Russian forces continue disrupting operations in newly occupied areas, the head of Ukraine's state energy firm Naftogaz has said.

Russia is the 27-nation EU's top gas supplier and its offensive in Ukraine has raised concerns about possible disruptions, which sent prices to record highs in March.

Governors: 'Fierce battles' in eastern Ukraine

Authorities in two eastern Ukrainian regions have said that fighting with Russian forces is "fierce", as hope fades for a truce over Orthodox Easter weekend.

The governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Sinegubov, said on Telegram that Kiev retook three villages near the Russian border after "fierce battles". "Our units kicked Russian troops out of the settlements of Bezruki, Slatine, Prudyanka," he said, adding that the Ukrainian forced "secured their positions".

The governor of the neighbouring Luhansk region, Sergiy Gaiday, said in a video on Telegram that fighting also raged there. "There is round the clock shelling," Gaiday said, adding that Russian forces "continue to attack" the cities of Rubizhne and Severodonetsk.

Missile strikes infrastructure of Ukraine's Odessa: city council

A missile has struck infrastructure in the Ukrainian port city of Odessa, the local authorities has said in an online statement without giving further details.

"Odessa was hit by a missile strike. Infrastructure has been hit," the statement said.

Lviv announces curfew starting Easter night

Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyy has announced a curfew starting on Orthodox Easter night.

Citing “new intelligence,” Kozytskyy said the curfew would run from 11PM Saturday to 5AM Sunday, and then every day between those hours until further notice.

“Unfortunately, the enemy doesn’t have such a concept as a major religious holiday,” Kozytskyy wrote. “They are so beastly that they don’t understand what Easter is.”

Artillery strike kills two civilians in Ukraine's Luhansk region: governor

An artillery strike on the front line town of Zolote in Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region killed two civilians and wounded two others, Governor Sergiy Gaiday said in an online post.

Russia resumes offensive against Ukrainian forces: official

Russian forces have resumed air strikes on and are trying to storm the Azovstal steel works where Ukraine's remaining forces in Mariupol are holding out, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych has said.

"The enemy is trying to strangle the final resistance of the defenders of Mariupol in the Azovstal area," Arestovych said on national television.