Six people were killed in a blast at a beachside Mogadishu restaurant, which was hosting Somalia's police chief and legislators when the explosion occurred, an ambulance service has said.

The government officials were unharmed in the blast which sparked a fire inside the building, sending smoke into the sky as diners scrambled to safety.

"There was a blast in the restaurant presumably caused by a suicide bomber, but we are not sure so far (about)... the cause," police officer Mohamed Ali said.

"The police commissioner was inside the restaurant when the blast occurred but he is safe (as are) several legislators who stayed there," he told AFP news agency.

"Six people died and seven others were wounded in the blast," Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of the Aamin Ambulance service, told reporters.

The explosion was followed by sporadic gunfire, said Farah Dahir, a diner at a nearby restaurant.

"I can see several ambulances rushing (to) the scene now, but it is very difficult to know about what exactly happened, the whole area is sealed off by police now," he told AFP news agency.

READ MORE:Military base near Somalia's int'l airport comes under deadly attack

Al Shabaab claims responsibility