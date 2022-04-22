Roughly 150,000 Palestinians have gathered at the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque on the third Friday of Ramadan.

At the entrance of Ramallah's Qalandia military checkpoint, tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered in a bid to reach the mosque, which has seen tensions soar in the last weeks as Israeli forces attacked worshippers during the holy month.

The Israeli authorities allowed women of all ages from the occupied West Bank to visit Jerusalem during Ramadan, while only men older than 50 were allowed to attend prayers at Islam’s third holiest site.

Arwa Salah, who hailed from Al Ram town, adjacent to the northern neighbourhoods of Jerusalem, was also forced to pass through the military checkpoint under restricted measures.

"Before the Israeli authorities built the separation wall, it was just 20 minutes to arrive at Al Aqsa Mosque. Today, it takes two hours," she explained.