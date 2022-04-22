Tunisia's president has seized control of the country's election commission, saying he will replace most of its members in a move that will entrench his rule and cast doubt on electoral integrity.

In his decree on Friday, Saied said he would select three of the existing nine members of the electoral commission to stay on, serving in a new seven-member panel with three judges and an information technology specialist.

The judges would be selected by the supreme judicial council, a body he also unilaterally replaced this year in a move seen as undermining the independence of the judiciary. Saied would name the commission head himself.

Saied's decree was a blow to the democratic gains of the country's 2011 revolution and meant the body was no longer independent, the commission head Nabil Baffoun said.

"It has become the president's commission," he added.

Tunisia's biggest political party, the Ennahda which has opposed Saied's moves since last summer, said it would hold consultations with other parties on how to respond.

"Any elections will lose all credibility with a body appointed by the president," said Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, speaker of the parliament which Saied said he was dissolving earlier this month.

