A blast has ripped through a mosque during Friday prayers in northern Afghanistan and killed 33 people, a Taliban spokesperson said.

"The blast occurred at a mosque in Imam Sahib district of Kunduz killing 33 civilians including children," government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said on Twitter.

Mujahid tweeted news of the devastating bombing in the town of Imam Sahib, in Kunduz Province, saying it also wounded another 43 people, many of them students.

Earlier the Kunduz provincial police spokesman put the death toll at the mosque and madrassa compound in Imam Sahib at two dead and six injured.

No one immediately claimed responsibility.

