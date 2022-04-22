Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation for more than a decade, has died, his successor Uhuru Kenyatta has announced. He was 90.

"It is a sad day for us as a country. We have lost a great leader," Kenyatta said in an address on state television on Friday.

Kenyan politicians, African leaders and former colonial ruler Britain were among those to send their condolences.

Details about his death have not been officially disclosed. However his health had fluctuated since a serious car accident in 2002 and he had been in and out of hospital in recent years.

Kenyatta said a state funeral would be held, without giving a date.

He also ordered a period of national mourning from Friday until sunset on the day he is buried, with all flags on public buildings to be flown at half-mast.

"President Kibaki will be forever remembered as the gentleman of Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater whose eloquence, wit, and charm won the day time-and-time again."

READ MORE: UN climate report shines spotlight on Africa's clean energy potential