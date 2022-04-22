WORLD
4 MIN READ
Macron, Le Pen make final appeals as French vote campaign draws to close
President Emmanuel Macron accused far-right leader Marine Le Pen of trying to divide France, while the latter called on citizens to read her manifesto and wake up to what she called the failures of Macron's term.
Macron, Le Pen make final appeals as French vote campaign draws to close
French voters head to polls on Sunday in a runoff vote between centrist incumbent Macron and his nationalist rival Le Pen. / AFP
By Sandip BARDHAN
April 22, 2022

France’s presidential contenders are racing on the last day of campaigning to drive home why their particular political brand — and not the other’s — is the right choice for voters.

President Emmanuel Macron, the centrist incumbent, accused on Friday far-right leader Marine Le Pen of trying to divide France.

“The far right lives off fear and anger creating resentment. It says that excluding parts of society is the answer,” Macron told France Inter radio, ahead of the Sunday runoff.

“(But) I want to try to answer it... (and) make us live as a united nation,” said Macron, who has campaigned on a message of unity in one of the world's wealthiest large democracies. 

He acknowledged that Le Pen had alacrity and resonance among some voters.

"She has managed to draw on some of what we did not manage to do, on some of the things I did not manage to do to pacify some of the anger, respond quickly to what voters want," Macron said.

The two candidates must make their final pitches to the French electorate before campaigning for the presidential runoff is legally required to end at midnight.

READ MORE:Will far-left French voters back far-right Le Pen in the second round?

Hectic activities 

RECOMMENDED

Macron is going to Figeac, a town deep in France's southern heartland, and is due to speak there during the afternoon.

Le Pen is in the north, in Etaples, at a marketplace near Le Touquet — a pointed choice on the final day of campaigning given that it is the constituency in which Macron himself votes.

Speaking on C-News, Le Pen urged the French to read her manifesto and wake up to what she called failures of Macron's five-year term. 

“I call on the French to check for themselves and form an opinion by reading what I propose to do to respond to the rampage that was Emmanuel Macron,” she said.

The National Rally leader displayed a combative spirit following a bitter televised debate with Macron this week that buoyed some of her polls numbers.

During that televised debate on Wednesday, Macron had warned that Le Pen risked sparking a "civil war" if she was elected and implemented her plans to ban the Muslim headscarf in public.

Polls show Macron has a clear advantage over Le Pen of some 10 percentage points but allies warn nothing is in the bag due to the large number of undecided voters.

In a highly unusual intervention in the domestic politics of a fellow EU state, the leaders of Germany, Portugal and Spain urged France to back Macron against Le Pen.

READ MORE:French prime minister to resign if Macron is re-elected, eyes 'new impetus'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting