Six suspected rebels and an Indian paramilitary officer have been killed in two separate armed clashes in India-administered Kashmir.

A gunfight broke out on the outskirts of the southern Jammu city early on Friday after police and soldiers spotted a group of rebels in Sunjwan, a garrison town, police said on Friday.

Two rebels and a paramilitary officer were killed, and at least two soldiers and two police officials injured in the ensuing fighting, police said.

Troops were scurrying through the garrison area, which saw a major attack in 2018 that left at least five soldiers and one civilian dead.

Dilbag Singh, director-general of police, told New Delhi Television that the slain fighters “were planning a major attack”.

In a separate clash on Thursday, government forces killed four rebels in Malwah, a village northwest of Srinagar city, police said.

At least four soldiers and a policeman were also injured in the fighting, a police statement said.

Police identified one of the slain rebels as Yousuf Kantroo and said he had been the longest surviving rebel commander in Kashmir.

