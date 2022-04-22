A few hours after twin explosions rocked the Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in Afghanistan’s capital city on Tuesday, April 19, there was little left inside the school beyond bloodstains, broken glass and many torn school bags.

Residents, along with municipality workers, were seen washing off fresh blood and clearing debris and any other signs of the attack that officially killed six people.

Omid Bahrami, 26, a resident of Kabul, was one of those who helped clean up.

He was also an eyewitness to the blasts in and outside the school, which is located within the predominantly Hazara Shia neighbourhood of Dasht-e-Barchi in West Kabul.

In the two-stage attack, the first explosion occurred inside the school and a second roughly 10 minutes later near the school gate on a side street, killing and injuring several people who panicked and rushed to escape, according to eyewitnesses.

The blasts took more lives than what is being reported by the Taliban, Bahrami says.

“In the morning, I saw students going to the school with smiling faces, books, and pens. A few hours later, I washed their blood in the streets,” he tells TRT World.

“I carried 14 dead bodies alone on my shoulder to help them reach the hospital as the side street was narrow and the ambulance could not get inside there. There were several other dead being taken to the hospital by other people.”

'We are devastated'

Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by the Daesh-K group.

For decades, the Hazara community has seen sheer brutality in attacks against them, from newborn babies soaked in blood after an attack on a maternity ward, to weddings, mosques, and even sports clubs becoming sites of massacres.

On the afternoon of April 19, when Muhammad Hassan heard about the attack on the school, he called his 18-year-old son to check if he was safe, but his phone was switched off.

Upon reaching the site of the attack, Hassan found out that all injured and dead had been transferred to Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hospital in Kabul.

“My son was among those who rushed to the exit and was then killed in the second blast. I found his body at the hospital,” he tells TRT World.

“Milad was passionate about boxing. He used to go to Maiwand Club for practice. He was my eldest child, I have two other boys and three daughters. He was the light of our house. He wanted to become a doctor to help the people and serve his parents.”

While Hassan is devastated, his wife is in a state of shock.

Another parent, Nasurallah Faizi, who also lost his 18-year-old son Mehdi in the attack, wailed, “Oh God, what is our crime?”

Common enemy

The Taliban, who took over Kabul last year and became Afghanistan's new government, condemned the attack on the school.

But many Afghan Hazaras doubt that they will bring the perpetrators to justice.

However, the Taliban, who targeted the Hazaras as heretics during their rule in the 1990s, are now their only protection against a common enemy: Daesh-K.

On several occasions, they have vowed to protect the Hazaras, but many still deeply distrust the new rulers, who are predominantly ethnic Pashtun.

“Hazaras have been oppressed, persecuted, excluded, faced genocide many times, lived under systematic discrimination and dehumanised for being Hazara during the whole history of this country,” Ali Folladwand, a Hazara activist, tells TRT World.