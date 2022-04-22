French authorities have issued an international arrest warrant for Carlos Ghosn, the disgraced auto tycoon who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon in a sensational getaway.

The warrant was issued over suspect payments between the Renault-Nissan alliance that Ghosn once headed and an Omani company, Suhail Bahwan Automobiles (SBA).

Prosecutors on the Paris suburb of Nanterre said on Friday the suspect payments were estimated to be at 15 million euros ($16.3 million).

One of Ghosn's lawyers, Jean Tamalet, termed the French warrant "very surprising because the investigating judge and the Nanterre prosecutor know" that Ghosn is "subject to a judicial ban on leaving Lebanese territory".

Tamalet also stressed that the former Nissan boss "has always cooperated with justice".

The Nanterre judge heading the investigation has issued five arrest warrants that, in addition to Ghosn, target the current and former leaders of SBA.

READ MORE:Japan indicts two Americans accused of aiding Ghosn escape

Sensational escape

Nanterre authorities visited Beirut twice during their investigation, questioning two witnesses in February after having spoken to Ghosn last year along with Paris investigators.