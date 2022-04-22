Physical damage to Ukraine's buildings and infrastructure from Russia's military offensive has reached roughly $60 billion and will rise further as the conflict continues, World Bank President David Malpass has said.

Malpass told a World Bank conference on Ukraine's financial assistance needs that the early estimate of "narrow" damage costs does not include the growing economic costs of the crisis.

"Of course the war is still ongoing, so those costs are rising," Malpass said on Thursday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a virtual address to the conference, outlined far bigger costs and financing needs.

He told participants in interpreted remarks that Ukraine needs $7 billion per month to make up for economic losses caused by Russia's assault.

"And we will need hundreds of billions of dollars to rebuild all this later," Zelenskyy said.

He said the global community needed to exclude Russia immediately from international financial institutions, including the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund and others.

'Enormous costs'