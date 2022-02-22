UN Security Council members China and Russia, as well as Serbia have been providing the Myanmar junta with fighter jets being used against civilians.

United Nations Special Rapporteur on the rights situation in Myanmar, Tom Andrews, on Tuesday released a long-awaited report detailing where the junta is getting its weapons from, highlighting that two permanent members of the Security Council itself, who hold veto power over its decisions, remain among the main suppliers.

He urged the council to halt the flow of weapons enabling atrocities.

"It should be incontrovertible that weapons used to kill civilians should no longer be transferred to Myanmar," Andrews said in a statement.

The report said Russia had supplied drones, two types of fighter jets and two kinds of armoured vehicles, one with air defence systems. China transferred fighter jets while Serbia had provided rockets and artillery shells, it said.

Andrews also called for cutting the Myanmar military's access to oil and gas revenue and foreign exchange reserves, plus international bans on purchases of Myanmar timber, gemstones, and rare earths.

"If revenues necessary to maintain such a military are reduced, the junta's capacity to assault and terrorise the people of Myanmar will diminish," he said.

Myanmar's military and the foreign ministries of China, Russia, and Serbia could not immediately be reached for comment on the report.

