Fresh scuffles have broken out at a holy site — sacred to Jews and Muslims — in the occupied east Jerusalem, exacerbating the already simmering tensions between Israel and Palestine.

Israeli police entered the Al Aqsa Mosque compound on Friday firing rubber bullets and stun grenades as Palestinians threw stones at them, eyewitnesses said.

The Palestinian Red Crescent medical service said at least 27 Palestinians were wounded, two of them seriously.

Palestinians hurled stones toward police at a gate leading into the compound, according to two Palestinian witnesses who spoke on condition of anonymity out of security concerns.

According to a statement by police, people threw stones early on Friday towards the Wailing Wall, Jews' holiest prayer site that is just below the mosque.

There was no immediate comment specifically on the injuries from Israel, which is largely shut down for the end of the week-long Jewish Passover holiday.

Tension prevails

Tens of thousands of Muslim worshippers are expected at the mosque later in the day for the main weekly prayers as they observe the holy month of Ramadan.