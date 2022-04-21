Prime Minister Boris Johnson has faced stinging criticism from his own Conservative MPs and the embarrassing prospect of a probe into whether he lied to parliament over the "Partygate" scandal.

Lawmakers on Thursday agreed to launch an investigation by a parliamentary committee into his past denials to the House of Commons of breaking lockdown rules in Downing Street that caused widespread public anger.

Under the code for ministers, misleading parliament is ordinarily a resigning matter but a bullish Johnson, on a two-day trip to India, insisted he was not going anywhere and intended to fight the next general election – still likely at least two years away.

The investigation by parliament's privileges committee will begin once London police have finished their own probe and an internal report on the scandal is published in full.

During a debate before the vote, several members of Johnson's Conservative party broke ranks to lambast his behaviour and indicated he no longer had their support.

The signs of a growing rebellion came after Johnson last week became the first British leader to be fined for breaking the law, as police confirmed they had issued dozens of penalty notices to his staff.

‘Contempt of the House’