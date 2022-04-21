Finland and Sweden have been eyeing NATO membership in the wake of Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, a move that Moscow said will have "serious military and political consequences.”

Despite Russia’s warnings, a survey by Finnish Broadcasting Company Yle found that 53 percent of Finns support Finland joining NATO with 28 percent opposed and 19 unsure.

“The result is historic, because never before has there been so much support for NATO membership in Finland,” Ye explains.

As non-allied countries begin to change their general attitude towards NATO, we break down what being a NATO member means and what are its main three benefits and potential challenges:

1. Collective defence

The North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) is an alliance between 30 independent member countries in North America and Europe, including the United States, the United Kingdom and Türkiye.

North Macedonia was the most recent to join in 2020.

It was founded in 1949, in the aftermath of World War II, to counter “the threat posed at the time by the Soviet Union” and “secure peace in Europe.”

Today, from terrorism and drug trafficking to conflicts and cyber warfare, many global challenges and threats are too big for any one country to tackle on its own. So NATO promotes “collective defence.”

Its main principle is “an attack against one Ally is considered as an attack against all Allies.”

While there is no “NATO army,” member states can contribute to the alliance’s activities and global operations in varying forms and scales.

From a few soldiers to thousands of troops, and from armoured vehicles, naval vessels or helicopters to all forms of equipment or support, medical or other.

Each country is in control of its own armed force and responsible for the costs for its contributions to NATO, but by standing together against external threats, the region’s overall defence and security systems are boosted.

NATO currently has four multinational battlegroups in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland which serve as deterrents to possible external attacks.

These four battlegroups are led by the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany and the United States, with an approximate total troop number of 4,957.

“These actions demonstrate Allies’ solidarity, determination and ability to defend Alliance territory and populations,” said NATO.

Following Russia’s attacks on Ukraine, NATO allies agreed to establish four more multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia.

“This brings the total number of multinational battlegroups to eight, extending all along NATO’s eastern flank – from the Baltic Sea in the north to the Black Sea in the south,” NATO adds.

NATO also establishes partnerships with the European Union, the United Nations, and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation (OSCE) to tackle other global issues such as the refugee crisis.

2. Promoting dialogue, consensus

By linking European and North American countries, the alliance creates a platform for dialogue and cooperation across the Atlantic.

NATO says it aims to promote cooperation among its members and to guard their freedom by committing the allies “to democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law, as well as to peaceful resolution of disputes.”

It does this in its North Atlantic Council (NAC), of which each ally is a member and decisions are taken by consensus.

In other words, countries must vote unanimously on a decision in order for it to be enacted such as welcoming a new member.

“There is no obligation for each and every member to contribute unless it is an Article 5 collective defence operation, in which case expectations are different,” explains NATO.

However, a caveat to bringing in new NATO members, means consensus among all allies will be harder to reach.

NATO also expands cooperation to non-members by granting certain countries a status known as an “enhanced opportunity partner.” These are non-member nations that have “made significant contributions to NATO-led operations and missions.”

For example Ukraine was recognised as a partner after it “provided troops to Allied operations, including in Afghanistan and Kosovo, as well as to the NATO Response Force and NATO exercises.”

Australia, Finland, Georgia, Jordan and Sweden are among the countries that are non-member partners.

3. Spreading democracy