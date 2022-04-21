Türkiye has dismissed Iraq’s “baseless” objections to Operation Claw-Lock, Ankara’s latest cross-border anti-terror operation against the PKK terrorist group.

Baghdad’s charge d’affaires was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry on Thursday and told in clear terms that Türkiye is well within its rights to act against a designated terrorist organisation that “has been targeting our country from its bases in northern Iraq for nearly 40 years,” ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock this week to target PKK hideouts in the Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan areas.

Iraq, however, raised concerns over the anti-terror offensive and called on Ankara to withdraw its forces.

Bilgic stressed that Iraqi authorities have failed to act decisively against the terror group despite Türkiye’s repeated requests.

