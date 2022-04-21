WORLD
2 MIN READ
US citizen sentenced to death in China for murder of girlfriend
Shadeed Abdulmateen was found guilty of a "premeditated revenge killing" of his girlfriend in June 2021 after disagreements over their relationship.
US citizen sentenced to death in China for murder of girlfriend
Human rights advocates say China executes more prisoners every year than any other country, but executions of Westerners are rare. / AP Archive
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
April 21, 2022

A Chinese court has sentenced US citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death over the intentional homicide of his girlfriend.

The court found that Shadeed had stabbed the 21-year-old woman in her face and neck multiple times last year when they met to talk after disagreements over their relationship, the court said on Thursday.

"Shadeed premeditated a revenge killing, stabbing and cutting Chen's face and neck multiple times, causing Chen's death," said the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court.

He was found guilty of intentional homicide.

The US Embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment. 

READ MORE: The world’s top 5 executioners

Rare execution

RECOMMENDED

Shadeed and the woman surnamed Chen started dating after they met in 2019 but she subsequently wanted to break up, according to the court.

"From mid to late May 2021, Chen proposed breaking up many times, but Shadeed did not agree and made verbal threats to her," the court said.

The two met in June 2021 near a bus stop in Ningbo, where Shadeed turned up with a folding knife and stabbed her, the court notice said.

Human rights advocates say China executes more prisoners every year than any other country, but executions of Westerners are rare.

The most recent case involving the holder of a passport from a Western country is believed to be that of Akmal Shaikh, a British citizen who was executed in 2009 for heroin trafficking, according to state news agency Xinhua.

READ MORE: Death penalty for Canadian escalates China-Canada tensions

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure
Framework for negotiations with US 'taking shape and moving forward': Iranian security official
YPG terror group attacks civilians in northern Syria in violation of ceasefire agreement
Iran designates 82 metro stations, 300 parking lots as shelters amid tensions with US
Israeli forces raid Quneitra, Daraa countrysides in southern Syria
Iran to hold joint naval drills with China, Russia amid rising US tensions
Renewing UN peacekeeping mandate without Turkish Cypriot consent violates UN principles: Türkiye
Six dead, several injured in twin blasts in southern Iran: reports
Illegal Israeli settlers forcibly drive Palestinians from homes near Jericho
Pakistan forces repel coordinated Balochistan attacks, kill 133 terrorists
Iran, Türkiye share goal of region's prosperity: Iranian FM
Türkiye’s public broadcaster TRT marks 58 years of television broadcasting