First Turkish astronaut set to be selected for Lunar Exploration Mission
The selection and training of the country's first astronaut to go to space on a science mission will take place in the coming year, the head of the Turkish Space Agency announced.
The final design of the spacecraft, which will embark on the country's Lunar Exploration Mission, will be finalised in June. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
April 21, 2022

The selection process for the first Turkish astronaut to go into space on a science mission in the coming year will be done in the coming months, according to the head of the Turkish Space Agency (TUA).

"We think that the astronaut selection (process) will take two to three months....the astronaut will be ready to go to space next year," Serdar Huseyin Yildirim said about the latest developments in Türkiye's National Space Program (NSP).

He also said that the training period for the first Turkish astronaut will take up to six months.

Yildirim stated that the astronaut will have a science mission and will stay in the space station for a week or 10 days before performing various experiments and returning.

The final design of the spacecraft, which will embark on the country's Lunar Exploration Mission, will be finalised in June, he said, adding that it will be ready by the end of 2023 or the beginning of 2024.

"With the Lunar Exploration Mission, Türkiye becomes one of the few countries capable of reaching the Moon, which is a great move," he remarked.

