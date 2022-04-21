In mid-2007, a casual and curious dig by a local resident at a desolate land that served as a pasture for cattle had laid bare one the greatest treasures of the Muslim world—the lost tomb of Al Ghazali, a polymath widely acknowledged as one of the most learned Muslim scholars to have ever lived.

The finding of his tomb in the historic city of Tus—just 24 km from Iran’s second-most populous city Mashhad—had laid to rest years of search for the final resting place of the man who had challenged the Aristotelian viewpoint on the creation of the world and was even given the honorific title of Hujjat al Islām (Proof of Islam).

But 15 years after the tomb was found, it still awaits renovation and restoration, even as the elements eat away at its very foundations. For all his achievements during his lifetime, the tomb of Abu Hamid Muhammad Ibn Muhammad Al Ghazali—who died at the age of 53 in 1111 CE—still awaits the glory and respect it deserves.

Buried history

There is a fascinating story about the discovery of the tomb. The local resident, though not an expert, was aware of the history of Tus, where the great Persian poet Ferdowsi once lived and composed his most famous work Shahnameh.

Intrigued by the mound at the grazing ground, the curious resident is said to have dug at the top and found signs of old structures. He reportedly informed the local authorities, who sent a team to inspect the site.

It was this team which first discovered the foundations of the cupola on Al Ghazali’s tomb, which rests on what is now waqf land managed by Astan Quds Razavi, Iran's largest foundation.

For centuries, the exact location of Al Ghazali’s tomb had been a matter of conjecture and debate among Islamic scholars and experts. Several other tombs had earlier piqued interests but were later found to be just memorials.

For example, one of them is located only a few kilometres from the discovered tomb, in the courtyard of a madrasa named Haruniyya, believed to have been built by the Abbasid caliph Harun al Rashid.

But an inscription on the tomb bearing the theologian’s name, besides other details, is now widely acknowledged as a marker of its authenticity.