A series of explosions across Afghanistan have killed at least 10 people and wounded scores more, according to police and hospital officials.

Thursday’s attacks mostly targeted the country’s minority Shia Muslims and have all the hallmarks of the Daesh terrorist group affiliate that operates in South and Central Asia.

The worst of the three attacks occurred in the northern city of Mazar-e-Sharif where at least 10 worshippers were killed as they knelt in prayer, said Dr Ghawsuddin Anwari, head of the main hospital in northern Mazar-e-Sharif.

Another 40 worshippers were injured. They were brought in ambulances and private cars.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack, according to a statement on the group's Telegram channel.

The explosion at the Sai Doken mosque in Mazar-e-Sharif occurred as Muslims marked the holy month of Ramadan, when the people fast from sunrise to sunset.

Earlier Thursday in the capital Kabul, a roadside bomb exploded and injured two children. That bomb also targeted the country's minority Shias, striking in the Dasht-e-Barchi neighbourhood of Kabul, dominated by Afghanistan's minority Shia Muslims.

A third explosion on Thursday occurred in the northern Kunduz province and struck a vehicle carrying mechanics contracted by the ruling Taliban, according to Matiullah Rohani, head of information and culture in Kunduz province.

READ MORE:Deadly blasts rock school in Kabul's Shia Hazara neighbourhood