China supports talks to resolve international disputes, but opposes the use of unilateral sanctions, President Xi Jinping has said.

China is “committed to respecting the...territorial integrity of all countries”, the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as telling an international forum in the southern island province of Hainan on Thursday.

He also stressed that China upholds non-interference in internal affairs of nations, and respects the “independent choices of development paths and social systems made by people in different countries“.

“We stay committed to peacefully resolving differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation, support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises, reject double standards, and oppose the wanton use of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Xinhua quoted Xi as saying.

Xi did not directly mention the West's punitive actions against Russia for its military campaign in Ukraine. The televised address marked China’s latest attempt to describe an approach to Russia’s offensive in Ukraine.

China has repeatedly criticised Western sanctions, including those against Russia, but it has also been careful not to provide assistance to Moscow that could lead to sanctions being imposed on Beijing.

READ MORE:Russia hails China as part of emerging 'just world order'

'Principle of indivisibility'