Thursday, April 21, 2022

Ukraine: Up to 9,000 bodies in mass grave

As many as 9,000 civilians could be buried in a mass grave in the village of Manhush outside Mariupol, the city's mayor Vadym Boychenko has said, adding, "the greatest war crime of the 21st Century has been committed in Mariupol. This is the new Babi Yar."

He was referring to the site of multiple Nazi massacres in which nearly 34,000 Ukrainian Jews were killed in 1941. "Then Hitler killed Jews, Roma and Slavs. And now Putin is destroying Ukrainians. He has already killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol. This requires a strong reaction from the entire world. We need to stop the genocide by any means possible."

In a separate statement earlier, Boychenko alleged the Russians had dug huge trenches near Manhush, 20 kilometres west of Mariupol, and were "hiding their war crimes" by dumping bodies there.

US understands Ukrainian forces still holding ground in Mariupol – State Department

The United States understands that Ukrainian forces still hold ground in Mariupol and Russian President Vladimir Putin's claim to have liberated the city is disinformation, the US State Department has said.

"We understand that Ukraine's forces continue to hold their ground and there is every reason to believe that President Putin and his defence minister's show for the media that we saw in recent hours is even yet more disinformation from their well-worn playbook," US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing.

Ukraine official: Russia captured 42 villages in Donetsk region on Thursday

Russian forces have captured 42 villages in the eastern Donetsk region, but Ukraine might take them back, an aide to the chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told national television.

“Today 42 villages were added to the list of those that have been occupied. This is at the expense of the Donetsk region,” said the aide, Olena Symonenko.

“This happened today and might be that our forces will win them back tomorrow.”

Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs $7B a month to make up for economic losses

Ukraine needs $7 billion a month to function amid the devastating "economic losses" inflicted by Russia, President Zelenskyy has said.

That is an increase from Kiev's previous estimate of $5 billion in monthly needs, and Zelenskyy told the leaders of the IMF and World Bank via video link, the "Russian military are aimed at destroying all objects in Ukraine that can serve as an economic base for life. That includes railroad stations, food warehouses, oil, refineries."

Russia can still win in Ukraine despite setbacks – Western officials

Putin could still win in Ukraine despite failing in his pre-assault objectives, Western officials have said, adding that Russia has addressed some of the issues that had hindered it earlier on in the offensive.

"Putin has clearly failed in meeting his initial pre-war objectives, but is still in a position to win," one official said, on condition of anonymity.

The official said that success for Russia might be the consolidation of Russian control over the Donbass and the creation a land bridge with Crimea, and in what he termed a worst-case scenario, there could be a renewed attack on Kiev.

Russia releases 19 Ukrainian prisoners

19 Ukrainians have been released from Russian captivity in a second prisoner swap to take place this week, Ukraine’s deputy PM Iryna Vereschuk has said in a Facebook post.

“Another prisoner exchange has taken place. This time, there are wounded people among those released, which is very important. Now they will be able to receive full treatment and undergo a course of rehabilitation,” Vereshchuk wrote.

Zelenskyy urges world to send more heavy weapons

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy has said his war-ravaged country needed more heavy weapons to defend itself from Russia's offensive that threatened Ukraine's very survival, and he asked Western nations to impose further sanctions.

Zelenskyy told Portugal's parliament in a video address that the Portuguese, who next week celebrate 48 years since an almost bloodless revolution ended decades of fascist dictatorship, knew all too well what it meant to fight for democracy.

He said the Russian army had committed atrocities, including in the port city of Mariupol, which has faced heavy bombardment.

Maxar: Satellite images show mass grave near Ukraine's Mariupol

Satellite imagery from near the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol shows a mass grave site that has expanded in recent weeks to contain more than 200 new graves, a private US company has said.

Maxar Technologies said a review of images from mid-March through mid-April indicates the expansion began between March 23 and 26.

The site lies adjacent to an existing cemetery in the village of Manhush, 20 kilometres west of Mariupol, Maxar said.

Russia sanctions 61 Canadian officials, journalists, military experts

Russia's foreign ministry has announced sanctions against 61 Canadian officials, journalists and military experts for supporting what it called the "Russophobic" stance of the Canadian administration.

The list includes Special Operations Forces Commander Major-General Steve Boivin, Central Bank Governor Tiff Macklem as well as John Tory and Jim Watson, the mayors of Toronto and Ottawa.

The ministry said the 61 individuals were barred from entering Russia indefinitely.

Biden announces $800M military aid package for Ukraine

US President Joe Biden says he is sending another $800 million in weapons and ammunition to Ukraine in the coming days, calling it the “frontlines of freedom” as it defends itself against a Russian offensive.

This $800 million arms package raises to $3.4 billion the amount of US security assistance to Ukraine since the Russians began their offensive on February 24.

Biden also announced that Russia-affiliated ships would be banned from US ports.

Countries with Ukraine refugees want extra EU funds

Prague has said that nine Central and Eastern European countries will ask the EU this month for financial aid to offset their costs of hosting Ukrainian refugees.

"The current crisis is exceptional and we cannot predict its ultimate impact on our economies," Czech deputy prime minister Ivan Bartos said in a statement. "We therefore have to ask for additional funds for the EU members hosting a large number of Ukrainian refugees."

The countries in question, all EU members, are Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and the Baltic trio of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Russia slaps travel ban on Kamala Harris, Zuckerberg

Russia has imposed a travel ban on US Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg and 27 other prominent Americans in retaliation for sanctions imposed over the Kremlin's military campaign in Ukraine.

The Russian foreign ministry said the travel ban, which also includes top Pentagon officials, US business leaders and journalists, would remain in effect "in perpetuity".

Bulgaria to stop supporting Ukrainian refugees on May 30

Bulgaria has announced that it will stop humanitarian assistance to Ukrainian refugees in the country by May 30, insisting that they should earn a living and pay rent and other living expenses like other citizens.

"We have accommodated and cared for them for three months. Now they must enter the labour market, find housing, pay rent, and live like everyone else," Bulgarian Tourism Minister Hristo Prodanov told a public broadcaster.

Three buses with Mariupol evacuees arrive in Zaporizhzhia: AFP

Three school buses filled with evacuees from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol have arrived in Zaporizhzhia after crossing through territory held by Russian forces, AFP journalists saw.

Zelenskyy: Thousands of civilians blocked from leaving Mariupol

Around 120,000 civilians are blocked from leaving the besieged city of Mariupol, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

Responding to remarks by Russia's Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu that its forces control most of Mariupol, Zelensky said that Russia controls most of the city, but Ukrainian troops remain in a part of it.

The remainder of Ukrainian troops in Mariupol are now holed up in the Azovstal steel plant from where they are resisting the Russian siege.

Over 7.7M internally displaced in Ukraine - UN

More than 7.7 million people are estimated to have been internally displaced by Russia's assault in Ukraine, having fled their homes but stayed within the country, the United Nations has said.

The figure issued by the UN's International Organization for Migration is up from the 7.1 million estimates that it gave on April 5 of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

US announces $500M economic aid package for Ukraine

The United States will provide Ukraine with a new $500 million infusion of aid to help the government in Kiev continue paying salaries and pensions and providing services, a Treasury official said.

The aid, which the official said is necessary to prevent the humanitarian situation in the country from growing more severe as Russia presses on with its offensive, will be announced by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen during her meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Finance Minister Sergiy Marchenko.

Spanish PM blasts Russian 'atrocities' during Ukraine visit

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has condemned the "atrocities" allegedly committed by Russian forces in the town of Borodyanka outside Kiev during a visit to Ukraine with his Danish counterpart.