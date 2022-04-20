The Mexican government has decided to disband their anti-narcotics unit that worked hand-in-hand with the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to tackle organised crime for a quarter of a century.

The elite group of about 50 officers, called the Sensitive Investigative Units (SIU), operated in about 15 Latin American countries to combat notorious drug lords and their smuggling rings.

The DEA had been training the Mexican special anti-narcotic officers since the mid-1990s.

The elite unit carried out several successful operations against narcotics. Its most trumpeted operation was the 2016 capture of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, then the boss of the powerful Sinaloa cartel.

According to Reuters, which quoted two sources from the DEA, the disbanding of the group is also a major blow to bilateral security cooperation.

Mexico is one of the epicentres of the multi-billion dollar global narcotics trade.

According to Reuters, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government formally notified the DEA in April 2021 that the unit had been shut down.

A second source familiar with the situation confirmed the closure of the unit.

Mexico's Public Security Ministry did not respond to repeated requests for comment. The DEA has declined to comment, and the closure of the unit was not publicly reported before.

The elite unit’s closure is the latest example of the breakdown in cooperation between the DEA and Mexico since Lopez Obrador assumed power in 2018 and vowed to overhaul the country's security policy.

Angered by the soaring bloodshed he blamed on the heavy-handed tactics of his predecessors, Lopez Obrador sought to implement a less confrontational policing style and pledged to tackle what he claims are the root causes of the violence, such as poverty, instead of hunting down cartel chiefs.

