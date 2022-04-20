France’s traditional political structure has been fundamentally changed with the emergence of populist movements and centrist Emmanuel Macron in the previous elections, while the country’s traditional leftist party Socialists and centre-right Les Republicains nearly collapsed.

Now, under this new political reality, Macron needs the support of far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon voters to stop the far-right leader Marine Le Pen from clinging to power in the second round of the presidential election on April 24.

In the first round two weeks ago, Melenchon surged and came third, slightly behind Le Pen with 22 percent support, nearly qualifying for the second round. Now the 70-year old leftist firebrand’s voters will decide who the next president of France will be.

“In working-class areas and towns that fell victim to both the deindustrialisation of France and the delocalisation of companies, many of those who voted for Melenchon would say ‘no way are we going to vote for Macron,’” says Yasser Louati, a French political analyst and the head of the Committee for Justice & Liberties (CJL), a French NGO.

Those working-class voters suffering from globalisation’s worst effects say that they “choose instead to vote for Le Pen,” an opponent of both globalisation and the EU, even though the far-right leader does not have “an economic program that protects workers,” Louati tells TRT World.

Centrist Macron’s pro-business and pro-globalist policies, which seek to increase the retirement age and overhaul the pension system, are not popular among France’s disillusioned working-class neighbourhoods, which showed strong support for Melenchon in the first round.

Many Melenchon voters, which could be as much as 27 percent or more, might back Le Pen in the second round, some polls indicate.

Cost of living

There has definitely been a wealth issue in France since the country’s switch to the euro from its national currency franc, making people complain that their cost of living has increased as their buying power has decreased, according to Murat Yigit, an academic at Turkish National Defence University, who was educated in France.

Both Melenchon and Le Pen share a similar view on France’s increasing cost of living under the EU. “A significant portion of Yellow Jackets back Le Pen’s far-right party,” Yigit tells TRT World, referring to the country’s large anti-Macron protests, which began in 2018, demanding economic justice.

“Normally, people like them should vote for a leftist party,” but in France, it happens differently as the far-right replaces the left, says Yigit. In France, many see migration as a cause of their economic problems.

But while Melenchon urged his supporters “not to give a single vote” to Le Pen on April 24, he did not endorse Macron either. Anger toward Macron in Melenchon’s working-class base is so high that they might vote for Le Pen in significant portions, even though her economic policy might “further expose them to their bosses and company owners,” Louati says.

“The rationale behind far-left voters who decide to go for Marine Le Pen is to vent their anger against Macron’s policies, even though venting their anger means going against their co-workers who also fell victim to Macron,” Louati analyses.

Seeing the far-left’s potential support for her campaign, Le Pen has also pledged to appoint left-wing figures in her government if elected.

Melenchon is the kingmaker

According to analysts, if Macron can not get much of Melenchon’s political base, he might be in serious trouble clinching a victory in the second round. Recent polls show that the distance between Macron and Le Pen is narrowing as some surveys indicate a four percent difference between the two candidates.