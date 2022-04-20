More than 1,100 Israeli settlers have forced their way into the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

The Jordan-run Islamic Waqf Department, which oversees holy sites in the city, said 1,180 settlers stormed the site and stayed there for more than three hours in a statement on Wednesday.

Ahead of the settler incursion, Israeli police stormed the complex and evacuated worshippers from inside the site, according to eyewitnesses.

Witnesses said dozens of police forces were deployed inside the mosque courtyard before settlers were allowed into the site.

Police forcibly evacuated Muslim worshippers from the mosque courtyard before allowing settlers to move through in groups, they added.

According to witnesses, police used rubber bullets to disperse angry Palestinians, who protested against the settler incursions into the Al Aqsa complex. At least one Palestinian was reportedly injured.

