India's Supreme Court has stepped in to stop authorities from demolishing illegal shops and walls around a mosque in a predominantly Muslim area of New Delhi.

A three-judge panel ordered a stay on tearing down structures in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, which was led by a civic authority and carried out under the protection of police and security forces.

"The honourable court has directed maintaining the status quo on the site,” said M R Shamshad, advocate-on-record of the Supreme Court of India.

The stay, which followed a petition stating that municipal authorities did not alert local shopkeepers ahead of time, will remain in force until a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Police and members of the paramilitary forces who report to the federal home ministry were present on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri.

Local television channels also showed a structure attached to a mosque was razed in the area.

