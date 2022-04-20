WORLD
India's top court halts demolitions in New Delhi's Muslim neighbourhood
Critics say the demolition drives are pushed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party to intimidate India's 200 million Muslims.
Earlier this month several homes and shops were torn down in the BJP-ruled central state of Madhya Pradesh and western Gujarat state. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
April 20, 2022

India's Supreme Court has stepped in to stop authorities from demolishing illegal shops and walls around a mosque in a predominantly Muslim area of New Delhi.

A three-judge panel ordered a stay on tearing down structures in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday, which was led by a civic authority and carried out under the protection of police and security forces.

"The honourable court has directed maintaining the status quo on the site,” said M R Shamshad, advocate-on-record of the Supreme Court of India.

The stay, which followed a petition stating that municipal authorities did not alert local shopkeepers ahead of time, will remain in force until a hearing scheduled for Thursday.

Police and members of the paramilitary forces who report to the federal home ministry were present on Wednesday in Jahangirpuri.

Local television channels also showed a structure attached to a mosque was razed in the area.

READ MORE: Razing of Muslim homes in India could amount to 'collective punishment'

Communal tensions

Recent communal violence in several parts of India have been followed by demolition drives.

At least 20 people were arrested in connection with fighting between Hindus and Muslims over the weekend, which erupted during a procession at a Hindu festival.

BJP leaders and hardline Hindu groups affiliated with the party have defended the demolitions, saying they are enforcing the law.

Deependra Pathak, a senior police officer overseeing the demolition, said adequate forces had to be deployed to ensure authorities could do the job peacefully.

"My entire shop has been ruined. Equipments, bikes that were standing for repair are all destroyed in the demolition drive," said a Muslim man who gave his name only as Ashu.

READ MORE: Hindu nationalism will ultimately harm all of India

