At least three people were killed and 19 injured after an explosion at a crowded market in Nigeria's Taraba state in the east of the country.

Usman Abdullahi, police spokesperson for Taraba, said the blast in the rural Iware community occurred on Tuesday in a section of a busy market.

"It is suspected to have been caused by improvised explosive device that detonated," Abdullahi told Reuters news agency via a phone message.

"Investigations are ongoing," he added.