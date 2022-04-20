WORLD
Taiwan TV station apologises after false reports of Chinese attacks
As tensions between China and Taiwan increase, a state-backed television station mistakenly claimed that China had attacked the territory and that "a war could break out."
The alerts were meant for a drill with the Fire Department in New Taipei City but were mistakenly displayed on the channel because of a technical error. / AFP
By Elis Gjevori
April 20, 2022

A Taiwan government-backed television station has apologised and urged people not to panic after mistakenly reporting a Chinese attack in Taipei, amid rising military tensions with Beijing.

During a live news broadcast on Wednesday morning, Chinese Television System mistakenly showed false news ticker alerts at the bottom of the screen.

The alerts were about military ships and critical infrastructure near Taipei being hit by Chinese missiles, according to local media reports.

They included messages such as "a war could break out", a major train station in Taipei being set fire by "Chinese agents" and Taiwan's president declaring a state of emergency.

"Citizens, please don't be overly panicked. We hereby clarify the information and apologise," an anchor said in the network's news bulletin at 10 am local (0200 GMT).

She said the alerts were meant for a drill with the Fire Department in New Taipei City on Tuesday but were mistakenly displayed on Wednesday morning because of a technical error.

There were no overt signs of panic in Taipei after the accidental bulletins.

Taiwan raising alert level

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, and has stepped up military activities nearby in the past two years to press the island into accepting Beijing's sovereignty claims.

Taiwan has raised its alert level since Russia began its attacks on Ukraine, wary of China making a similar move, though the government has not reported any signs an attack is imminent.

The conflict in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation", has prompted debate on the implications for Taiwan and ways to boost preparedness, such as reforms to the training of reservists.

Last week, Taiwan's military released a handbook on civil defence for the first time, giving citizens survival guidance in a war scenario.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
