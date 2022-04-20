An unexpectedly sharp drop in subscribers has Netflix considering changes to its service that it has long resisted: minimising password sharing and creating a low-cost subscription supported by advertising.

The looming changes announced late on Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum it has lost over the past year.

Pandemic-driven lockdowns that drove binge-watching have lifted while deep-pocketed rivals such as Apple and Walt Disney began to chip away at its vast audience with their own streaming services.

Netflix's customer base fell by 200,000 subscribers during the January-March quarter, the first contraction it has seen since it became available throughout most of the world outside of China six years ago.

The drop stemmed in part from Netflix's decision to withdraw from Russia to protest the military campaign against Ukraine, resulting in a loss of 700,000 subscribers.

Netflix projected a loss of another 2 million subscribers in the current April-June quarter.

Changes looming

The Los Gatos, California, company estimated about 100 million households are watching its service for free by using the account of a friend or another family member, including 30 million in the US and Canada.