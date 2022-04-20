Winds have kicked up a towering wall of flames in rural northern Arizona, tearing through two-dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes from the US state.

Coconino County declared an emergency on Tuesday as the fast-moving wildfire outside of the Northern Arizona University college town of Flagstaff ballooned to over 23 square kilometres, Sheriff Jim Driscoll said during a news conference.

County officials said 766 homes and 1,000 animals have been evacuated.

More than 2,000 people live in the area, officials said.

A couple of hundred homes are still threatened as smoke billowed into the air in an all-too-familiar scene.

Residents recalled scrambling to pack their bags and flee a dozen years ago during a much-larger wildfire burned in the same area.

Driscoll said the sheriff’s office got a call saying a man was trapped in his house, but that firefighters couldn’t get to him. They do not know if he survived.

'Fire can still move across cinders'