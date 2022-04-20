Brazil's Indigenous reservations have acted as a barrier against deforestation over the past three decades, although the destruction of the Amazon rainforest has accelerated recently under President Jair Bolsonaro, according to a study.

Of the 428,085 square kilometres of native vegetation Brazil has lost in the past 30 years, just 1.6 percent was on indigenous lands, said the report from MapBiomas, a joint project among various environmental groups, universities and startups.

Around 70 percent of the deforested area was on private land, it found.

"The satellite images leave no doubt that Indigenous peoples are slowing the destruction of the Amazon," said Tasso Azevedo, the coordinator of the project.

"Without Indigenous reservations, the forest would certainly be much closer to the 'tipping point' at which it stops providing the ecological services our agriculture, industries and cities depend upon."

It is the latest of numerous studies to show that protecting Indigenous lands is one of the best ways to slow the destruction of native forests, which are vital resources in the race to curb the climate crisis.