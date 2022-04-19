Sri Lankan police have opened fire at a group of people protesting new fuel price increases, killing one and injuring 20 others, in the first shooting by security forces during weeks of demonstrations over the country's worst economic crisis in decades.

Police confirmed that they shot at the protesters in Rambukkana, 90 kilometres northeast of Colombo, the capital.

Police spokesman Nihal Talduwa said the demonstrators were blocking railway tracks and roads and had ignored police warnings to disperse. He said protesters also threw rocks at police.

"One man died of gunshot injuries," a hospital official told AFP news agency by telephone.

Another 16 protesters were wounded, with eight in need of emergency surgery, while a further eight police officers were injured, the hospital official said.

An indefinite curfew was imposed in the area, officials said.

The protest was one of many spontaneous gatherings staged around Sri Lanka on Tuesday, after the country's main petrol retailer hiked prices by nearly 65 percent.

Local media footage showed dozens of police officers wearing anti-riot gear firing tear gas into the crowd.

