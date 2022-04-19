In the recent cycle of violence between Palestinians and Israelis, at least 152 Palestinians were injured in Jerusalem's Al Aqsa on Friday, as Israeli forces blocked some Palestinian gatherings at the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Both sides have witnessed an uptick in violence over the past month, with Israeli forces stepping up arrests and raids in the occupied West Bank and Palestinians attacking Israeli cities.

Jerusalem has been the scene of violent confrontations between Palestinians and Jews for 100 years.

Last year, violent raids on the compound were one trigger of an 11-day bombardment of Gaza, which resulted in the deaths of at least 232 Palestinians, including 65 children, and 12 Israelis, including two children.

TRT World looks at why the Al Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The epicentre of the Middle East conflict

The mosque is home to the golden Dome of the Rock, which Muslims refer to as the Noble Sanctuary, while Jews refer to it as the Temple Mount.

As part of an understanding between neighbouring Jordan and Israel, Jordan serves as the site's custodian, which is operated by an Islamic endowment known as the Waqf.

Only Muslims can pray inside, and only Jews at the Western Wall. Israeli authorities are in charge of security at the mosque.

Israeli incursions

For years Israelis have ignored this arrangement agreed upon in 1967 by Israel, Jordan and Muslim religious authorities and have been visiting the compound in greater numbers and holding prayers in defiance.

The Palestinians view the visits, escorted by police, as a provocation that often incites serious violence. Some Israelis say the site should be open to all worshippers.

On Monday, Jordan's King Abdullah said that Israel's "unilateral" moves at Jerusalem's Al Aqsa mosque undermined the prospects for peace in the region.

Speaking with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the monarch said that Israel's "provocative acts" in the mosque compound violated "the legal and historic status quo" of the Muslim holy shrines.