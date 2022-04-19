WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dozens of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rally in West Bank
Israeli army forces used live, metal bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians who had gathered in the city of Nablus to protest illegal Israeli settlements.
Dozens of Palestinians injured in anti-settlement rally in West Bank
Israeli forces take aim with their sharpshooters as Palestinians are demonstrating following a protest against a march by Israeli settlers to the wildcat settlement outpost of Homesh, in the village of Burqa in the north of the occupied West Bank / AFP
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
April 19, 2022

Dozens of Palestinians have suffered temporary asphyxiation as Israeli army used force to disperse protesters in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

The violence erupted after local residents in the town of Burqa, north of Nablus, organised an anti-settlement rally in response to a march organised by Israeli settlers towards the settlement of Homesh, witnesses said on Tuesday. 

Israeli forces used live and metal bullets, and tear gas canisters to disperse Palestinians, who responded by hurling stones, they added.

READ MORE: Israeli settlers intensify attacks on Palestinian villages

Daily settler incursions 

RECOMMENDED

Since Tuesday morning, the Israeli army has blocked the entrances to the towns of Burqa, Sebastia, Bazaria and Wasilat al-Dhahr to secure the settlers' march.

The settlement of Homesh was evacuated in 2005.

Tension has mounted across the Palestinian territories since Friday when Israeli forces raided the Al Aqsa Mosque courtyards in occupied East Jerusalem and attacked worshippers, injuring hundreds.

Daily settler incursions into the flashpoint site to celebrate the Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation. 

READ MORE: Israeli troops target worshippers in Al Aqsa Mosque attack, scores injured

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Search for 10 missing in Indonesia landslide enters 9th day, death toll climbs to 70
Türkiye expresses condolences over deadly landslide in DRC
‘Pilot operation’: Israel partially reopens Gaza's Rafah crossing
Iran declares European armies 'terrorist groups' in retaliatory move
Partial Epstein file release sparks backlash across US politics
US may make a deal on Cuba: Trump
India to buy oil from Venezuela instead of Iran: Trump
Trump rules out federal intervention in Democrat-led cities
Hamas warns of 'serious consequences' if Israel continues crimes in Gaza
Türkiye slams Israel’s Gaza strikes, ceasefire violations
Starmer urges Prince Andrew to testify before US Congress over Epstein links
India's Modi, Somaliland and Rothschild deal feature in new Epstein files
Qatari PM in Iran to calm tensions amid Trump threats
Iran talking to US, but Washington keeping plans secret: Trump
Iraq's largest political bloc backs Maliki, despite Trump pressure