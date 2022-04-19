Sri Lanka's constitution will be changed to clip presidential powers and empower Parliament as protesters continued to call on the president and his powerful family to quit over the country's economic crisis.

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa told Parliament on Tuesday that the power transfer will be one of the quick steps that can be taken to politically stabilise the country and help talks with the International Monetary Fund for an economic recovery plan.

“While looking for solutions to the economic problems, it is important that we have political and social stability in the country,” Rajapaksa said.

He said that reverting to a constitutional status with more powers to Parliament will be the start of reforms.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who is the prime minister's brother, concentrated more powers in the presidency on being elected to the office in 2019.

The Rajapaksa brothers are likely to retain their same grip on power even if the constitution is amended, since they hold both offices.

Cabinet reshuffle