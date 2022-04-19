India's largest socio-religious Muslim organisation has appealed to Supreme Court to bar the Hindu right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states from demolishing the homes of Muslims, accused by the authorities of participating in violent incidents.

Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind in a statement said the organisation has filed a petition in the court "against the dangerous politics of bulldozers that have been started to destroy minorities, especially Muslims, under the guise of crime prevention in BJP-ruled states."

The decision comes after the government in Madhya Pradesh state demolished dozens of homes and shops of many Muslims after they were accused of pelting stones at a Hindu procession. A similar action was reported in Gujarat state.

Communal violence broke out in several Indian states recently during the holy Hindu festival.

In its plea, Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind has urged the court to issue instructions "that ministers, legislators, and anybody unconnected with the criminal investigation to be restrained from apportioning criminal responsibility regarding criminal action publicly or through any official communication until a determination by a criminal court."

Collective punishment

In its statement, it also said it has filed the petition online and a request for an early hearing on the petition "may be made to the Chief Justice of India in the next few days."

"The petition makes the central government as well as the states of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat respondents, where Muslims have been abused in recent days," it said.

In Khargone, a city in the central Madhya Pradesh state, "provocative slogans were allegedly raised near a mosque during Ram Navami celebrations, which led to a riot, stone-pelting and violence," the Amnesty International said last week.