Algeria has announced that the return of its ambassador to Spain depends on "clarifications" from Madrid regarding its recent policy U-turn on disputed Western Sahara.

"The return of the Algerian ambassador in Madrid will be determined sovereignly by the Algerian authorities in the context of prior and frank clarifications," Algiers' special envoy on Western Sahara said.

Amar Belani added that it is necessary to "rebuild seriously damaged trust on the basis of clear, predictable principles that comply with international law", in remarks reported by state news agency APS.

Algeria, which backs the Polisario independence movement in the former Spanish colony, had in March recalled its envoy to Madrid after Spain broke with its decades-long stance of neutrality and recognised Morocco's autonomy plan for the territory.

The Polisario waged a long-armed struggle in Western Sahara for independence from Morocco before reaching a ceasefire in 1991, on the promise of a referendum on self-determination.

But the Polisario in 2020 declared the 1991 ceasefire null and void after Morocco sent in troops to forcibly reopen a highway running through Western Sahara to neighbouring Mauritania.

