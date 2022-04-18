Libya's National Oil Corporation has announced the closure of operations in major oil fields after staff in the key export terminal of Zueitina were blocked from working.

"The National Oil Corporation is obliged to declare a state of force majeure on the oil port of Zueitina, including all fields and producing stations associated with this port and shipping facilities until further notice," NOC chief Mustafa Sanalla said in a statement on Monday.

Declaring force majeure is a legal move allowing parties to free themselves from contractual obligations when factors such as fighting or natural disasters make meeting them impossible.

"These interruptions were caused by the entry of a group of individuals into the port of Zueitina," the firm said in a statement, adding that the group "prevented workers" from continuing exports.

Zueitina is one of the four oil terminals in the so-called "Oil Crescent" region, and its closures will prevent Libya from exporting almost a quarter of its 1.2 million barrels per day of production.

Sanalla added it was the "start of a painful wave of closures" in the North African nation at a time of an "oil and gas price boom".

The NOC is one of the few institutions in the troubled country to have stayed in one piece. Oil revenues are vital to the economy, with Libya sitting on Africa's largest known reserves.