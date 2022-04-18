Muqabala, a comparative recitation of the Quran believed to have been performed by the angel Gabriel and Prophet Muhammad, has remained an enduring tradition associated with Ramadan all over the world. From Asia and the Middle East to Europe and Africa, mosques reverberate with melodious voices of qaris – people who read the Quran following the rules of recitation.

As per authenticated hadiths, two Muqabalas were held during the last Ramadan Prophet Muhammad observed before departing from the world.

As the Quran was revealed in the month of Ramadan, according to the Muslim faith, the Prophet listened to the angel Gabriel reading Quranic verses and He then read them back to the angel.

Prophet Muhammad's companions and their family members also held Muqabala ceremonies during Ramadan. It is said that the Prophet would listen to those who recited the Quran well among his companions, and sometimes he could not hold back his tears.

The tradition spread along with Islam, and the Caliphs and Sultans became faithful proponents of it.

Historian Ibn Khallikan mentions that Zubaydah, wife of the fifth Caliph of the Abbasid dynasty Harun al-Rashid, had about 100 servants who memorised the Quran and listened to them in her palace.

At the Topkapi Palace Museum in Istanbul, in the section where the sacred relics are preserved and exhibited, the tradition of reciting the Quran at almost every hour of the day continues today.