As the Kremlin’s ill-organised war machine rumbled over Ukraine’s borders in February, journalists and pundits with Western mainstream outlets were positively in shock about how such an assault was taking place in Europe rather than where they thought it ought to take place – the Middle East.

But their shock also led them to miss something else — apart from a moral compass in how they deal with those they deem alien and therefore somehow deserving of war. Namely, that this “European” conflict is not isolated to simply Russia and Ukraine, but is in fact a struggle between great powers. The Middle East, therefore, still plays a role, albeit less conspicuous, either through Assadist mercenaries or Russian allies like Iran jumping to the aid of their senior partner.

Last week, the Guardian reported that Iran was assisting Russia in Ukraine by engaging its Shia militant proxies in Iraq to source and smuggle rocket and anti-tank weapons to be funnelled to the frontlines. The US response has been almost stereotypically flaccid, leaving people wondering why Iran seems to mostly get a “free pass”.

Iran’s false ‘Axis of Resistance’ narrative

As the report goes, Iraqi Shia groups – many of whom serve formally in the Iraqi armed forces – are pleased to take part in this smuggling operation because, “Whatever is anti-US makes us happy.”

These are the same groups that the US helped bring to power in 2003. They are the same militants who enjoyed military support from the US, whether directly or indirectly. They are the same radicals who, while slaughtering Sunni civilians, benefited from American close air support during the 2014-2017 war against Daesh.

Yet here they are, back on the “death to America” bandwagon, attempting to undermine a US foreign policy priority in Ukraine, and getting away with it scot-free.

There is a reason why these groups — all tied to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) — always seem to literally get away with murder and mayhem.

The compartmentalisation of issues and interests is part of what makes international politics and the global game of power so complex — states will often be found collaborating with each other in certain circumstances even as they clash with each other elsewhere. Nowhere is this more apparent than in the relationship between the United States and Iran who, quite literally, make the best of enemies.

While no one in the Islamic Republic would deny that the US supported the Iranian Pahlavi dynasty until it was overthrown by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1979, no one in today’s Iranian regime will admit to colluding with both the US and Israel in the infamous Irangate scandal during the 1980s in order to undermine Iraq, then under Saddam Hussein and the Baathist regime.